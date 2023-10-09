Trading Update: Allbirds Inc (BIRD) Stock Endures 6.08% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Allbirds Inc (BIRD) has gone down by -16.31% for the week, with a -24.81% drop in the past month and a -22.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.08% for BIRD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.68% for BIRD stock, with a simple moving average of -41.51% for the last 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Allbirds Inc (BIRD) by analysts is $1.64, which is $0.68 above the current market price. The public float for BIRD is 93.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.47% of that float. On October 09, 2023, the average trading volume of BIRD was 1.22M shares.

BIRD) stock’s latest price update

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.34 in relation to its previous close of 1.05. However, the company has experienced a -16.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-09 that Allbirds topped estimates in its second-quarter earnings report, but revenue continues to fall. The company still has a lot of work to do to get on a path to profitability.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIRD stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BIRD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BIRD in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $1.50 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BIRD Trading at -25.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares sank -29.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRD fell by -18.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1641. In addition, Allbirds Inc saw -60.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIRD starting from Vernachio Joseph, who sale 5,790 shares at the price of $1.26 back on Sep 05. After this action, Vernachio Joseph now owns 363,016 shares of Allbirds Inc, valued at $7,324 using the latest closing price.

Vernachio Joseph, the Chief Operating Officer of Allbirds Inc, sale 5,132 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Vernachio Joseph is holding 368,806 shares at $6,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.31 for the present operating margin

+38.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allbirds Inc stands at -34.04. The total capital return value is set at -23.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.05. Equity return is now at value -36.95, with -27.38 for asset returns.

Based on Allbirds Inc (BIRD), the company’s capital structure generated 33.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.05. Total debt to assets is 21.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Allbirds Inc (BIRD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.