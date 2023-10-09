Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, TTD stock has gone up by 6.88%, with a monthly decline of -0.23% and a quarterly surge of 1.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for Trade Desk Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.17% for TTD’s stock, with a 25.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 323.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Trade Desk Inc (TTD) is $87.50, which is $3.8 above the current market price. The public float for TTD is 441.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTD on October 09, 2023 was 4.28M shares.

TTD) stock’s latest price update

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD)’s stock price has increased by 1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 82.15. However, the company has seen a 6.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-09 that Analysts at Morgan Stanley believe The Trade Desk and Etsy could be two of the biggest winners of the AI boom. The Trade Desk has distinguished itself from its adtech rivals through transparency and technological prowess, including a powerful AI engine.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TTD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $100 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTD Trading at 4.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares sank -3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD rose by +6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.44. In addition, Trade Desk Inc saw 86.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from Green Jeffrey Terry, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $78.44 back on Oct 02. After this action, Green Jeffrey Terry now owns 1,537,995 shares of Trade Desk Inc, valued at $5,883,173 using the latest closing price.

Green Jeffrey Terry, the President and CEO of Trade Desk Inc, sale 75,000 shares at $78.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Green Jeffrey Terry is holding 1,612,995 shares at $5,917,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.20 for the present operating margin

+82.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trade Desk Inc stands at +3.38. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.61. Equity return is now at value 6.72, with 3.23 for asset returns.

Based on Trade Desk Inc (TTD), the company’s capital structure generated 12.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.98. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Trade Desk Inc (TTD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.