Toast Inc (TOST) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Toast Inc (TOST) has seen a -8.81% decrease in the past week, with a -21.72% drop in the past month, and a -25.15% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for TOST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.39% for TOST’s stock, with a -15.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Toast Inc (TOST) is $24.94, which is $7.86 above the current market price. The public float for TOST is 309.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOST on October 09, 2023 was 7.50M shares.

TOST) stock’s latest price update

Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.44 in relation to its previous close of 17.33. However, the company has experienced a -8.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-05 that Year-to-date, mega-cap stocks have been the big winners while their smaller peers have lagged. For instance, each of the magnificent seven stocks is up more than 30%, while the Rusell 2000 is up a measly 1%.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $16 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TOST Trading at -17.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -18.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST fell by -8.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.09. In addition, Toast Inc saw -5.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Gomez Elena, who sale 15,787 shares at the price of $17.51 back on Oct 03. After this action, Gomez Elena now owns 150,099 shares of Toast Inc, valued at $276,494 using the latest closing price.

Comparato Christopher P, the Chief Executive Officer of Toast Inc, sale 6,873 shares at $17.51 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Comparato Christopher P is holding 217,029 shares at $120,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -33.74, with -21.21 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Toast Inc (TOST) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.