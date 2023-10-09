The Volatility of Gritstone Bio Inc’s (GRTS) Stock: A 65.70% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) has gone up by 65.70% for the week, with a 70.66% rise in the past month and a 41.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.67% for GRTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 78.01% for GRTS’s stock, with a 20.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GRTS is 0.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) is $10.40, which is $7.4 above the current market price. The public float for GRTS is 84.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.45% of that float. On October 09, 2023, GRTS’s average trading volume was 1.43M shares.

GRTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRTS) has increased by 18.26 when compared to last closing price of 2.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a 65.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-29 that With the extreme volatility in today’s stock market, gaining an edge requires more than just a list of penny stocks to watch. Investors need to leverage the right tools and resources.

GRTS Trading at 67.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.31%, as shares surge +70.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRTS rose by +65.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.66. In addition, Gritstone Bio Inc saw -17.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRTS starting from Economides Vassiliki, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $1.90 back on May 23. After this action, Economides Vassiliki now owns 214,058 shares of Gritstone Bio Inc, valued at $22,829 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1414.44 for the present operating margin

-69.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gritstone Bio Inc stands at -1291.26. The total capital return value is set at -57.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.30. Equity return is now at value -95.62, with -59.78 for asset returns.

Based on Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 23.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.10. Total debt to assets is 16.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 47.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.