The Volatility of Denison Mines Corp’s (DNN) Stock: A -3.03% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Denison Mines Corp (DNN) has gone down by -3.03% for the week, with a 13.48% rise in the past month and a 31.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.50% for DNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.41% for DNN’s stock, with a 28.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DNN is 1.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Denison Mines Corp (DNN) is $2.10, which is $0.41 above the current market price. The public float for DNN is 815.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.32% of that float. On October 09, 2023, DNN’s average trading volume was 6.81M shares.

DNN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) has increased by 2.56 when compared to last closing price of 1.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.03% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-05 that Delving into the energy landscape, it becomes critical to highlight the top nuclear energy stocks to buy in our climate-conscious world. Undeniably, nuclear energy heralds itself as a futuristic and dominant power source.

DNN Trading at 10.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +11.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN fell by -3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6020. In addition, Denison Mines Corp saw 39.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.45 for the present operating margin

-156.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp stands at +84.71. The total capital return value is set at -8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -2.68 for asset returns.

Based on Denison Mines Corp (DNN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 166.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Denison Mines Corp (DNN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.