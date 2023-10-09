The Impact of Market Fluctuations on On Holding AG’s (ONON) Stock

The stock of On Holding AG (ONON) has gone down by -9.74% for the week, with a -14.36% drop in the past month and a -22.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.66% for ONON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.41% for ONON’s stock, with a -9.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) is above average at 178.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.24.

The public float for ONON is 185.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ONON on October 09, 2023 was 4.49M shares.

ONON) stock’s latest price update

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.98 compared to its previous closing price of 24.15. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-06 that CNBC personality Jim Cramer is one of the most-watched stock gurus on TV. He hosts the network’s “Mad Money” and “Squawk on the Street” shows.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $40 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ONON Trading at -17.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares sank -15.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON fell by -9.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.80. In addition, On Holding AG saw 46.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.96 for the present operating margin

+52.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at +4.72. The total capital return value is set at 7.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.22. Equity return is now at value 4.29, with 2.89 for asset returns.

Based on On Holding AG (ONON), the company’s capital structure generated 17.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.92. Total debt to assets is 12.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, On Holding AG (ONON) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.