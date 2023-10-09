The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Novavax Inc.’s (NVAX) Stock

The stock of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) has gone up by 5.25% for the week, with a -16.72% drop in the past month and a -18.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.60% for NVAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.24% for NVAX’s stock, with a -9.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is $20.60, which is $13.78 above the current market price. The public float for NVAX is 87.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 50.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NVAX on October 09, 2023 was 9.65M shares.

NVAX) stock’s latest price update

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.87 compared to its previous closing price of 7.13. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-08 that Pharma stocks and the biotech sector can offer explosive gains. It also offers incredibly crushing defeats in which share prices decline precipitously.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVAX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NVAX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVAX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVAX Trading at -2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.66%, as shares sank -15.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVAX rose by +5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.39. In addition, Novavax Inc. saw -25.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVAX starting from Glenn Gregory M, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $6.50 back on Mar 10. After this action, Glenn Gregory M now owns 14,473 shares of Novavax Inc., valued at $6,500 using the latest closing price.

Glenn Gregory M, the President, R&D of Novavax Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $7.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Glenn Gregory M is holding 13,473 shares at $14,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.53 for the present operating margin

+54.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novavax Inc. stands at -33.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 8.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Novavax Inc. (NVAX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.