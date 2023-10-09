The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s (INVZ) Stock

The stock of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) has gone down by -18.65% for the week, with a -29.55% drop in the past month and a -53.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.05% for INVZ.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.74% for INVZ’s stock, with a -51.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) is $8.17, which is $6.59 above the current market price. The public float for INVZ is 155.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INVZ on October 09, 2023 was 3.57M shares.

INVZ) stock’s latest price update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.78 compared to its previous closing price of 1.73. However, the company has seen a fall of -18.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-09 that el Aviv-based sensor maker Innoviz Technologies Ltd. INVZ, -2.81% said Monday its entire team remains safe and no on was injured after the weekend attack by Hamas and subsequent fighting in Israel that continues.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVZ stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for INVZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INVZ in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $5 based on the research report published on October 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INVZ Trading at -34.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -30.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVZ fell by -19.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9565. In addition, Innoviz Technologies Ltd saw -59.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2212.89 for the present operating margin

-145.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innoviz Technologies Ltd stands at -2105.41. The total capital return value is set at -50.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.70.

Based on Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ), the company’s capital structure generated 17.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.01. Total debt to assets is 13.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.