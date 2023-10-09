The -20.84% Simple Moving Average of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s (WBD) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) has seen a -5.34% decrease in the past week, with a -6.80% drop in the past month, and a -20.62% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for WBD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.30% for WBD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.84% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) is $18.24, which is $8.54 above the current market price. The public float for WBD is 2.21B, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WBD on October 09, 2023 was 18.92M shares.

WBD) stock’s latest price update

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.88 in comparison to its previous close of 10.09, however, the company has experienced a -5.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-10-06 that The increasing importance of advertising-supported streaming services may give the NBA more potential suitors, perhaps even Netflix.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBD stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for WBD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBD in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $19 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WBD Trading at -15.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -9.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBD fell by -5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.04. In addition, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc saw 8.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBD starting from Zeiler Gerhard, who purchase 38,000 shares at the price of $14.09 back on Aug 07. After this action, Zeiler Gerhard now owns 329,032 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc, valued at $535,420 using the latest closing price.

Wiedenfels Gunnar, the Chief Financial Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $11.22 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Wiedenfels Gunnar is holding 738,849 shares at $168,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.88 for the present operating margin

+18.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc stands at -21.80. The total capital return value is set at -3.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.73. Equity return is now at value -13.88, with -4.96 for asset returns.

Based on Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD), the company’s capital structure generated 111.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.76. Total debt to assets is 39.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.