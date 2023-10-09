The -13.88% Decline of Zscaler Inc’s (ZS) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ZS stock has gone up by 5.90%, with a monthly gain of 5.98% and a quarterly surge of 15.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for Zscaler Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.91% for ZS’s stock, with a 30.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 27 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zscaler Inc (ZS) is $184.20, which is $13.97 above the current market price. The public float for ZS is 86.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZS on October 09, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

ZS) stock’s latest price update

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS)’s stock price has soared by 4.15 in relation to previous closing price of 163.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-06 that The monthly jobs report came in much better than expected, but there were cracks in the facade. More-modest wage growth and seasonal adjustments might have skewed the data.

ZS Trading at 12.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS rose by +6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.34. In addition, Zscaler Inc saw 52.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from BLASING KAREN, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $154.14 back on Oct 04. After this action, BLASING KAREN now owns 7,896 shares of Zscaler Inc, valued at $1,078,956 using the latest closing price.

Schlossman Robert, the Chief Legal Officer of Zscaler Inc, sale 3,855 shares at $149.47 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that Schlossman Robert is holding 125,800 shares at $576,191 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.32 for the present operating margin

+77.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc stands at -12.51. Equity return is now at value -31.17, with -6.28 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zscaler Inc (ZS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.