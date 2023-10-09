The -13.88% Decline of Nxu Inc’s (NXU) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, NXU stock has gone down by -24.08%, with a monthly decline of -21.82% and a quarterly plunge of -74.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.68% for Nxu Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.31% for NXU’s stock, with a -86.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 2.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nxu Inc (NXU) is $0.75, which is $14.85 above the current market price. The public float for NXU is 36.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NXU on October 09, 2023 was 941.55K shares.

NXU) stock’s latest price update

Nxu Inc (NASDAQ: NXU)’s stock price has dropped by -15.20 in relation to previous closing price of 0.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -24.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-19 that MESA, Ariz., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nxu Inc., (NASDAQ: NXU) (“Nxu”, “the Company”), a domestic technology company creating EV charging and energy storage solutions for the infrastructure we need to power our electrified future, will participate in the Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference, held virtually today, Sept.

NXU Trading at -39.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.02%, as shares sank -18.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXU fell by -24.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1798. In addition, Nxu Inc saw -95.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NXU

The total capital return value is set at -1,932.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2,271.77. Equity return is now at value -11220.21, with -1007.26 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nxu Inc (NXU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.