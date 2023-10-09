Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tetra Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) is 35.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TTI is 2.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) is $7.80, which is $1.63 above the current market price. The public float for TTI is 117.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. On October 09, 2023, TTI’s average trading volume was 1.91M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

TTI) stock’s latest price update

Tetra Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI)’s stock price has soared by 5.94 in relation to previous closing price of 5.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that CELH, TTI and ING made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on September 29, 2023.

TTI’s Market Performance

TTI’s stock has fallen by -0.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.84% and a quarterly rise of 56.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.61% for Tetra Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.56% for TTI’s stock, with a 54.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $8 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTI Trading at 5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares sank -4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTI fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.12. In addition, Tetra Technologies Inc. saw 72.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTI starting from McNiven Roy, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $3.49 back on Mar 09. After this action, McNiven Roy now owns 17,500 shares of Tetra Technologies Inc., valued at $26,169 using the latest closing price.

Murphy Brady M, the President & CEO of Tetra Technologies Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $3.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Murphy Brady M is holding 1,722,450 shares at $102,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTI

Equity return is now at value 18.29, with 5.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.