Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for TNYA is at 2.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for TNYA is $21.33, which is $18.76 above the current market price. The public float for TNYA is 44.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.14% of that float. The average trading volume for TNYA on October 09, 2023 was 342.91K shares.

TNYA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) has jumped by 16.82 compared to previous close of 2.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-21 that TN-301 First-in-Human Phase 1 Clinical Trial Results and Preclinical Combination Data to be Presented at Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting

TNYA’s Market Performance

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) has seen a 0.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -22.12% decline in the past month and a -53.78% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.40% for TNYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.51% for TNYA’s stock, with a -37.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNYA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TNYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNYA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on June 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TNYA Trading at -29.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.55%, as shares sank -17.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNYA rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc saw 27.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNYA starting from Hoey Timothy, who sale 7,243 shares at the price of $4.26 back on Aug 29. After this action, Hoey Timothy now owns 247,396 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc, valued at $30,855 using the latest closing price.

Ali Faraz, the Chief Executive Officer of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc, sale 5,563 shares at $3.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Ali Faraz is holding 119,437 shares at $21,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNYA

The total capital return value is set at -45.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.24. Equity return is now at value -62.45, with -54.22 for asset returns.

Based on Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.84. Total debt to assets is 5.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.