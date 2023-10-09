Tempo Automation Holdings Inc’s (TMPO) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (TMPO) has gone up by 12.96% for the week, with a -27.57% drop in the past month and a -54.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 53.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 20.64% for TMPO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.86% for TMPO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -74.55% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TMPO is 12.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMPO on October 09, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

TMPO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TMPO) has jumped by 16.90 compared to previous close of 0.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-25 that Penny stocks under $1 to watch this week. The post 10 Top Penny Stocks To Watch Under $1 appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

TMPO Trading at -31.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 53.07%, as shares sank -24.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMPO rose by +12.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1812. In addition, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc saw -79.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TMPO

Equity return is now at value -1344.30, with -311.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (TMPO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.