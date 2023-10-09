TC Energy Corporation’s (TRP) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, TRP stock has gone down by -2.79%, with a monthly decline of -5.72% and a quarterly plunge of -14.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for TC Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.36% for TRP’s stock, with a -14.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TRP is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TRP is $38.24, which is $21.22 above the current market price. The public float for TRP is 998.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.79% of that float. The average trading volume for TRP on October 09, 2023 was 3.24M shares.

TRP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has plunged by -0.09 when compared to previous closing price of 33.48, but the company has seen a -2.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that TC Energy’s (TRP) Keystone crude oil pipeline is back at 50% capacity, after being halted for maintenance work.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TRP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TRP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRP Trading at -6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP fell by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.60. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw -16.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.61 for the present operating margin

+44.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TC Energy Corporation stands at +5.25. The total capital return value is set at 6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.91. Equity return is now at value 3.15, with 0.93 for asset returns.

Based on TC Energy Corporation (TRP), the company’s capital structure generated 172.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.34. Total debt to assets is 51.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.