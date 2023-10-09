TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.50 compared to its previous closing price of 9.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-29 that TAL Education Group’s share price has done well in recent months, thanks to its Q1 results beat and favorable AI-related developments. However, the downside risk associated with TAL Education potentially reporting below-expectations results going forward has become more significant. A Hold rating for TAL Education Group is maintained; expectations for TAL Education are elevated, implying that positives have been priced into its shares.

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a "buy," 2 rating it as "overweight," 4 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for TAL is $8.67, which is -$0.85 below the current market price. The public float for TAL is 485.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.79% of that float. The average trading volume for TAL on October 09, 2023 was 6.10M shares.

TAL’s Market Performance

TAL stock saw an increase of -2.80% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.29% and a quarterly increase of 36.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.50% for TAL Education Group ADR (TAL).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.88% for TAL’s stock, with a 29.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TAL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $6.20 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TAL Trading at 18.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +17.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.06. In addition, TAL Education Group ADR saw 25.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.12 for the present operating margin

+57.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for TAL Education Group ADR stands at -13.30. The total capital return value is set at -2.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.32. Equity return is now at value -3.62, with -2.87 for asset returns.

Based on TAL Education Group ADR (TAL), the company’s capital structure generated 4.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.94. Total debt to assets is 3.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.