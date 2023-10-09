Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is 5.43x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SYF is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Synchrony Financial (SYF) is $38.00, which is $9.51 above the current market price. The public float for SYF is 415.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% of that float. On October 09, 2023, SYF’s average trading volume was 3.77M shares.

SYF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has increased by 2.12 when compared to last closing price of 28.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.09% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-06 that Shares of Synchrony Financial have been falling due to concerns about rising credit card delinquencies. Despite underperforming expectations, SYF stock has outperformed mid-sized banks. The company’s credit quality has deteriorated, but there are signs that it may be leveling out, creating a compelling opportunity.

SYF’s Market Performance

Synchrony Financial (SYF) has experienced a -4.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.17% drop in the past month, and a -13.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for SYF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.89% for SYF stock, with a simple moving average of -9.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYF stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SYF by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for SYF in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $37 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYF Trading at -9.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF fell by -4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.06. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw -10.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from MELITO DAVID P, who sale 15,015 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Aug 09. After this action, MELITO DAVID P now owns 13,960 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $525,525 using the latest closing price.

DOUBLES BRIAN D, the of Synchrony Financial, sale 36,610 shares at $34.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that DOUBLES BRIAN D is holding 565,240 shares at $1,263,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+89.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchrony Financial stands at +22.86. The total capital return value is set at 16.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.38. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Synchrony Financial (SYF), the company’s capital structure generated 110.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.43. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Synchrony Financial (SYF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.