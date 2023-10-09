Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) is $3.00, which is $2.23 above the current market price. The public float for SBFM is 21.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBFM on October 09, 2023 was 173.67K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

SBFM) stock’s latest price update

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM)’s stock price has gone rise by 22.75 in comparison to its previous close of 0.30, however, the company has experienced a 15.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-12 that Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ: SBFM ) stock is falling on Friday after the pharmaceutical company revealed details of a private offering for its shares. Sunshine Biopharma has agreed to sell 5,952,381 units and pre-funded units at a purchase price of 84 cents per unit to a single healthcare-focused institutional investor.

SBFM’s Market Performance

SBFM’s stock has risen by 15.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.00% and a quarterly drop of -25.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.43% for Sunshine Biopharma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.84% for SBFM’s stock, with a -43.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SBFM Trading at -12.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.41%, as shares sank -9.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBFM rose by +15.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3425. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma Inc saw -42.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBFM starting from Sebaaly Camille, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Nov 30. After this action, Sebaaly Camille now owns 174,465 shares of Sunshine Biopharma Inc, valued at $22,905 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-199.60 for the present operating margin

+38.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunshine Biopharma Inc stands at -615.44. The total capital return value is set at -70.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -219.38. Equity return is now at value -84.85, with -78.33 for asset returns.

Based on Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.42. Total debt to assets is 2.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.