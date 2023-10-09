Sunrun Inc (RUN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RUN is 2.43.

The average price predicted by analysts for RUN is $32.98, which is $23.0 above the current price. The public float for RUN is 210.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RUN on October 09, 2023 was 9.80M shares.

RUN) stock’s latest price update

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN)’s stock price has soared by 4.40 in relation to previous closing price of 10.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-06 that Wall Street analysts downgraded both Sunrun and SunPower this week. The entire sector has been hammered by higher interest rates.

RUN’s Market Performance

Sunrun Inc (RUN) has experienced a -16.80% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.83% drop in the past month, and a -41.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.18% for RUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.00% for RUN’s stock, with a -46.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $12 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RUN Trading at -29.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.20%, as shares sank -25.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN fell by -16.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.89. In addition, Sunrun Inc saw -56.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Jurich Lynn Michelle, who sale 4,178 shares at the price of $14.37 back on Sep 18. After this action, Jurich Lynn Michelle now owns 1,401,182 shares of Sunrun Inc, valued at $60,040 using the latest closing price.

Fenster Edward Harris, the Director of Sunrun Inc, sale 2,765 shares at $14.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Fenster Edward Harris is holding 1,253,052 shares at $39,857 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Equity return is now at value 1.38, with 0.47 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunrun Inc (RUN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.