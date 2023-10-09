Stellantis N.V (STLA) Stock Experiences 7.57% Monthly Change

In the past week, STLA stock has gone up by 1.73%, with a monthly gain of 7.57% and a quarterly surge of 8.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for Stellantis N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.38% for STLA’s stock, with a 12.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) is above average at 2.96x. The 36-month beta value for STLA is also noteworthy at 1.57.

The public float for STLA is 2.14B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume of STLA on October 09, 2023 was 6.13M shares.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.02 in comparison to its previous close of 18.89, however, the company has experienced a 1.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Fox Business reported 2023-10-08 that The United Auto Workers strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis is entering its fourth wee, and Wall Street investors eye earnings from JPMorgan, Blackrock and PepsiCo.

STLA Trading at 3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STLA rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.07. In addition, Stellantis N.V saw 37.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.74 for the present operating margin

+18.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stellantis N.V stands at +9.35. The total capital return value is set at 22.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.76. Equity return is now at value 27.34, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Stellantis N.V (STLA), the company’s capital structure generated 37.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.39. Total debt to assets is 14.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Stellantis N.V (STLA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.