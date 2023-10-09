Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SLI is 2.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) is $7.40, which is $6.88 above the current market price. The public float for SLI is 160.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.22% of that float. On October 09, 2023, SLI’s average trading volume was 691.87K shares.

SLI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) has increased by 11.30 when compared to last closing price of 2.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.01% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-08 that To be quite blunt, the bird’s-eye-view narrative of lithium stocks to make you rich practically sells itself. While gold may continue to be the monetary precious metal of choice, the commodity of the future increasingly looks like it will be lithium.

SLI’s Market Performance

Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) has experienced a -6.01% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.39% drop in the past month, and a -41.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.18% for SLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.00% for SLI stock, with a simple moving average of -30.29% for the last 200 days.

SLI Trading at -24.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.95%, as shares sank -16.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI fell by -6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd saw -9.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

Equity return is now at value -24.26, with -22.82 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.