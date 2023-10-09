Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.60.

The public float for PSLV is 501.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. On October 09, 2023, the average trading volume of PSLV was 2.74M shares.

PSLV) stock’s latest price update

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV)’s stock price has plunge by 1.63relation to previous closing price of 7.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. ETF Trends reported 2023-10-03 that Silver serving as a store of value as a precious metal and its industrial usage is helping buoy prices. This is despite the macroeconomic headwinds it’s been facing for much of the year.

PSLV’s Market Performance

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has seen a 2.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.60% decline in the past month and a -5.69% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for PSLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.75% for PSLV’s stock, with a -6.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PSLV Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV rose by +2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.65. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw -9.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.