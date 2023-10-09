Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Sees a3.21 Increase

In the past week, SWN stock has gone down by -0.16%, with a monthly decline of -1.08% and a quarterly surge of 8.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for Southwestern Energy Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.51% for SWN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.14% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is 1.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SWN is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The public float for SWN is 1.03B and currently, short sellers hold a 5.36% of that float. On October 09, 2023, SWN’s average trading volume was 19.06M shares.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.21 compared to its previous closing price of 6.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-26 that Southwestern’s near-term free cash flow has been limited due to weak natural gas prices. The strip for 2024 and 2025 is now around $3.50 and $4.00 respectively. At those prices, Southwestern could generate $2.4 billion in free cash flow over that two year period.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SWN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $7.50 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SWN Trading at -0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.33. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw 10.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Equity return is now at value 146.60, with 42.58 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.