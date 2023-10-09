Southern Company (SO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Southern Company (NYSE: SO)’s stock price has soared by 0.59 in relation to previous closing price of 64.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-08 that The Summer 2023 edition of Fortune Magazine revealed 500 biggest U.S. companies by revenue. The latest quest to sniff-out the best dividend buys focused on 68 industry leaders using YCharts 10/5/23 data. Those 68 industry leaders were segmented into 21 business sectors ranging (alphabetically) from apparel to wholesalers. 58 dividend yielding stocks highlighted those 68 industry leaders and ranged from 0.19% to 9.28% in annual yield and ranged from -55.55% to 52.81% in broker-estimated one-year price-target-upsides by YCharts 10/5/23 reckoning.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is above average at 23.03x. The 36-month beta value for SO is also noteworthy at 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SO is $73.00, which is $8.41 above than the current price. The public float for SO is 1.09B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. The average trading volume of SO on October 09, 2023 was 3.90M shares.

SO’s Market Performance

SO’s stock has seen a 0.39% increase for the week, with a -3.19% drop in the past month and a -7.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for Southern Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.23% for SO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.44% for the last 200 days.

SO Trading at -4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.69. In addition, Southern Company saw -9.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from Kuczynski Stephen E, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $67.83 back on Sep 11. After this action, Kuczynski Stephen E now owns 121,284 shares of Southern Company, valued at $339,150 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD, the EVP and CIO of Southern Company, sale 1,490 shares at $67.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD is holding 72,756 shares at $99,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.33 for the present operating margin

+24.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Company stands at +12.07. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 10.36, with 2.31 for asset returns.

Based on Southern Company (SO), the company’s capital structure generated 194.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.04. Total debt to assets is 43.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Southern Company (SO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.