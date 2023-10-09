Sonendo Inc’s (SONX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SONX stock has gone down by -59.12%, with a monthly decline of -67.90% and a quarterly plunge of -77.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 55.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.43% for Sonendo Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -59.49% for SONX’s stock, with a -80.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sonendo Inc (SONX) by analysts is $2.06, which is $1.76 above the current market price. The public float for SONX is 40.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. On October 09, 2023, the average trading volume of SONX was 156.11K shares.

SONX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sonendo Inc (NYSE: SONX) has jumped by 24.35 compared to previous close of 0.25. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -59.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-04 that Sonendo (NYSE: SONX ) stock is on the rise Wednesday despite the medical technology company recently receiving a delisting notice. That notice comes from the New York Stock Exchange and has to do with the price of SONX stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SONX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SONX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6.90 based on the research report published on January 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SONX Trading at -68.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 55.44%, as shares sank -66.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONX fell by -59.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7228. In addition, Sonendo Inc saw -89.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONX starting from Chen Roy T, who sale 440 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Sep 11. After this action, Chen Roy T now owns 308,152 shares of Sonendo Inc, valued at $440 using the latest closing price.

Chen Roy T, the Chief Talent Officer of Sonendo Inc, sale 300 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Chen Roy T is holding 308,592 shares at $300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONX

Equity return is now at value -121.23, with -61.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sonendo Inc (SONX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.