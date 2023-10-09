Should You Invest in Park Aerospace Corp (PKE) Now?

Park Aerospace Corp (NYSE: PKE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PKE is at 0.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PKE is $26.00, which is $9.66 above the current market price. The public float for PKE is 18.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.16% of that float. The average trading volume for PKE on October 09, 2023 was 72.22K shares.

Park Aerospace Corp (NYSE: PKE)’s stock price has decreased by -9.24 compared to its previous closing price of 15.80. However, the company has seen a -7.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-06 that Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 5, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Brian Shore – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good afternoon. My name is Alicia, and I’ll be your conference operator today.

PKE’s Market Performance

PKE’s stock has fallen by -7.66% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.50% and a quarterly rise of 4.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for Park Aerospace Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.12% for PKE stock, with a simple moving average of 5.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PKE stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for PKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PKE in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $18 based on the research report published on June 30, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

PKE Trading at -1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +8.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKE fell by -7.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.33. In addition, Park Aerospace Corp saw 14.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.41 for the present operating margin

+30.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Park Aerospace Corp stands at +19.85. The total capital return value is set at 7.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.52. Equity return is now at value 8.54, with 7.33 for asset returns.

Based on Park Aerospace Corp (PKE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.16. Total debt to assets is 0.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Park Aerospace Corp (PKE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.