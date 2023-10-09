Should You Invest in Halliburton Co. (HAL) Now?

Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HAL is at 2.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HAL is $48.30, which is $9.2 above the current market price. The public float for HAL is 895.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.33% of that float. The average trading volume for HAL on October 09, 2023 was 7.58M shares.

HAL) stock’s latest price update

Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL)’s stock price has increased by 1.66 compared to its previous closing price of 38.06. However, the company has seen a -4.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that In the most recent trading session, Halliburton (HAL) closed at $38.69, indicating a +1.66% shift from the previous trading day.

HAL’s Market Performance

HAL’s stock has fallen by -4.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.82% and a quarterly rise of 7.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.45% for Halliburton Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.65% for HAL stock, with a simple moving average of 7.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAL stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for HAL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HAL in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $41 based on the research report published on June 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAL Trading at -3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAL fell by -4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.88. In addition, Halliburton Co. saw -1.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAL starting from Jones Myrtle L, who sale 16,800 shares at the price of $43.00 back on Sep 19. After this action, Jones Myrtle L now owns 42,126 shares of Halliburton Co., valued at $722,400 using the latest closing price.

Sharp Jill D., the SVP Internal Assurance Svcs. of Halliburton Co., sale 13,103 shares at $43.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Sharp Jill D. is holding 45,078 shares at $563,429 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.80 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halliburton Co. stands at +7.74. The total capital return value is set at 17.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.37. Equity return is now at value 31.11, with 10.58 for asset returns.

Based on Halliburton Co. (HAL), the company’s capital structure generated 114.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.33. Total debt to assets is 39.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Halliburton Co. (HAL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.