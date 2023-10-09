Should You Invest in Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Now?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AMZN is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 42 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMZN is $172.30, which is $44.34 above the current market price. The public float for AMZN is 8.99B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume for AMZN on October 09, 2023 was 54.04M shares.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.59 in relation to its previous close of 125.96. However, the company has experienced a 0.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-08 that Dividends tend to arrive regularly in the form of cash. With interest rates relatively high these days, banks are paying out more dollars than they have in a long while.

AMZN’s Market Performance

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has experienced a 0.66% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.17% drop in the past month, and a 0.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for AMZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.05% for AMZN’s stock, with a 12.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $185 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMZN Trading at -4.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -7.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.85. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw 52.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Herrington Douglas J, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $127.20 back on Oct 02. After this action, Herrington Douglas J now owns 522,316 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $508,800 using the latest closing price.

Selipsky Adam, the CEO Amazon Web Services of Amazon.com Inc., sale 500 shares at $131.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Selipsky Adam is holding 106,020 shares at $65,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.63 for the present operating margin

+43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at -0.53. The total capital return value is set at 4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.01. Equity return is now at value 8.71, with 2.91 for asset returns.

Based on Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), the company’s capital structure generated 106.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.48. Total debt to assets is 33.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.