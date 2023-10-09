Shopify Inc (SHOP) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Shopify Inc (SHOP) has gone down by -1.69% for the week, with a -17.18% drop in the past month and a -13.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.64% for SHOP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.49% for SHOP’s stock, with a 1.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for SHOP is at 2.06.

The public float for SHOP is 1.16B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.31% of that float. The average trading volume for SHOP on October 09, 2023 was 11.18M shares.

SHOP) stock’s latest price update

Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.80 in comparison to its previous close of 52.19, however, the company has experienced a -1.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-07 that McDonald’s is a stock market mainstay that has increased its dividend for 47 years straight. With its eye-popping 30% revenue growth, Shopify is a growth stock with a bright future.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHOP stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for SHOP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHOP in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $70 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHOP Trading at -7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -14.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOP fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.30. In addition, Shopify Inc saw 54.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOP

Equity return is now at value -25.03, with -19.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shopify Inc (SHOP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.