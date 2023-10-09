Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SHLS is 2.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SHLS is $30.07, which is $16.52 above the current price. The public float for SHLS is 163.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHLS on October 09, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

SHLS) stock’s latest price update

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS)’s stock price has increased by 0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 15.10. However, the company has seen a -16.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-28 that Whenever a new exciting industry hits the television screens of various market participants, investors crowd around a handful of names, typically those being popularized by talking heads and other quote-unquote professionals.

SHLS’s Market Performance

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) has experienced a -16.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.79% drop in the past month, and a -36.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.38% for SHLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.76% for SHLS’s stock, with a -34.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHLS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SHLS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SHLS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $28 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHLS Trading at -26.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -27.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLS fell by -16.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.33. In addition, Shoals Technologies Group Inc saw -38.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHLS starting from Peetz Mehgan, who sale 1,990 shares at the price of $21.58 back on Sep 14. After this action, Peetz Mehgan now owns 81,385 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc, valued at $42,944 using the latest closing price.

TOLNAR JEFFERY, the President of Shoals Technologies Group Inc, sale 1,975 shares at $21.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that TOLNAR JEFFERY is holding 62,654 shares at $42,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.30 for the present operating margin

+37.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoals Technologies Group Inc stands at +39.03. The total capital return value is set at 16.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.75. Equity return is now at value 56.48, with 23.38 for asset returns.

Based on Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS), the company’s capital structure generated 83.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.52. Total debt to assets is 40.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.