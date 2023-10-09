Shift Technologies Inc (SFT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Shift Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SFT) has decreased by -86.89 when compared to last closing price of 1.90.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -84.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that Shift Technologies (NASDAQ: SFT ) stock is crashing on Monday after the e-commerce company said it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. According to a press release from Shift Technologies, it would use this bankruptcy filing to allow for the orderly wind-down of its business.

, and the 36-month beta value for SFT is at 1.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 1 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for SFT is $2.50, The public float for SFT is 10.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 19.49% of that float. The average trading volume for SFT on October 09, 2023 was 232.48K shares.

SFT’s Market Performance

SFT’s stock has seen a -84.34% decrease for the week, with a -79.92% drop in the past month and a -88.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.53% for Shift Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -81.85% for SFT’s stock, with a -85.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SFT Trading at -82.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.32%, as shares sank -80.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFT fell by -84.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3218. In addition, Shift Technologies Inc saw -83.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFT starting from Venkata Maruthi JD, who purchase 57,423 shares at the price of $1.31 back on Apr 14. After this action, Venkata Maruthi JD now owns 1,974,059 shares of Shift Technologies Inc, valued at $75,109 using the latest closing price.

Venkata Maruthi JD, the 10% Owner of Shift Technologies Inc, purchase 5,135 shares at $1.35 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Venkata Maruthi JD is holding 1,917,240 shares at $6,911 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.69 for the present operating margin

+2.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shift Technologies Inc stands at -25.65. The total capital return value is set at -81.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -92.46. Equity return is now at value -2221.90, with -62.22 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.44 and the total asset turnover is 2.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shift Technologies Inc (SFT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.