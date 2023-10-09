SentinelOne Inc (S) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) has plunged by -1.77 when compared to previous closing price of 16.91, but the company has seen a -1.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that SentinelOne (S) is improving its footprint among federal agencies through the availability of the FedRAMP-authorized Singularity DataLake solution.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SentinelOne Inc (S) by analysts is $18.86, which is $2.37 above the current market price. The public float for S is 228.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.02% of that float. On October 09, 2023, the average trading volume of S was 7.17M shares.

S’s Market Performance

S stock saw a decrease of -1.54% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.95% and a quarterly a decrease of 11.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.60% for SentinelOne Inc (S). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.47% for S stock, with a simple moving average of 4.72% for the last 200 days.

S Trading at 2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -5.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.48. In addition, SentinelOne Inc saw 13.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Weingarten Tomer, who sale 47,365 shares at the price of $16.28 back on Oct 05. After this action, Weingarten Tomer now owns 848,969 shares of SentinelOne Inc, valued at $771,083 using the latest closing price.

Weingarten Tomer, the President, CEO of SentinelOne Inc, sale 47,365 shares at $16.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Weingarten Tomer is holding 848,969 shares at $781,347 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.36 for the present operating margin

+65.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc stands at -89.70. The total capital return value is set at -23.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.57. Equity return is now at value -23.37, with -17.39 for asset returns.

Based on SentinelOne Inc (S), the company’s capital structure generated 1.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.60. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, SentinelOne Inc (S) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.