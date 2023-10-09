Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) has surged by 10.19 when compared to previous closing price of 1.08, but the company has seen a -20.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-09-21 that Blood alcohol detox functional beverage, Safety Shot, is the first patented drink that promises to reduce blood alcohol levels in less than an hour.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) is $2.76, which is $1.57 above the current market price. The public float for SHOT is 14.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHOT on October 09, 2023 was 2.55M shares.

SHOT’s Market Performance

SHOT’s stock has seen a -20.40% decrease for the week, with a 1.71% rise in the past month and a 158.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.82% for Safety Shot Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.68% for SHOT stock, with a simple moving average of 96.94% for the last 200 days.

SHOT Trading at 5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.55%, as shares sank -4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOT fell by -20.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4082. In addition, Safety Shot Inc saw 84.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHOT starting from FANI SKENDER, who purchase 64,060 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Oct 25. After this action, FANI SKENDER now owns 122,000 shares of Safety Shot Inc, valued at $57,654 using the latest closing price.

FANI SKENDER, the Director of Safety Shot Inc, purchase 64,060 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that FANI SKENDER is holding 122,000 shares at $57,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOT

Equity return is now at value -153.13, with -98.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.