RTX Corp (RTX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for RTX Corp (RTX) by analysts is $88.74, which is $20.23 above the current market price. The public float for RTX is 1.45B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. On October 09, 2023, the average trading volume of RTX was 8.19M shares.

RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 69.38. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-08 that The Summer 2023 edition of Fortune Magazine revealed 500 biggest U.S. companies by revenue. The latest quest to sniff-out the best dividend buys focused on 68 industry leaders using YCharts 10/5/23 data. Those 68 industry leaders were segmented into 21 business sectors ranging (alphabetically) from apparel to wholesalers. 58 dividend yielding stocks highlighted those 68 industry leaders and ranged from 0.19% to 9.28% in annual yield and ranged from -55.55% to 52.81% in broker-estimated one-year price-target-upsides by YCharts 10/5/23 reckoning.

RTX’s Market Performance

RTX Corp (RTX) has experienced a -3.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.27% drop in the past month, and a -28.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for RTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.35% for RTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -25.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RTX stocks, with Alembic Global Advisors repeating the rating for RTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RTX in the upcoming period, according to Alembic Global Advisors is $81 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RTX Trading at -13.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -16.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTX fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.03. In addition, RTX Corp saw -30.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RTX starting from Winnefeld James A Jr, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $86.82 back on Jul 26. After this action, Winnefeld James A Jr now owns 7,800 shares of RTX Corp, valued at $8,682 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Amy L, the Corporate VP and Controller of RTX Corp, sale 3,622 shares at $98.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Johnson Amy L is holding 4,061 shares at $356,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.89 for the present operating margin

+20.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for RTX Corp stands at +7.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 7.78, with 3.46 for asset returns.

Based on RTX Corp (RTX), the company’s capital structure generated 46.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.79. Total debt to assets is 21.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, RTX Corp (RTX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.