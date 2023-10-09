Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HOOD is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HOOD is $12.97, which is $3.01 above the current price. The public float for HOOD is 468.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOOD on October 09, 2023 was 8.82M shares.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD)’s stock price has soared by 2.06 in relation to previous closing price of 9.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-05 that MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, after market close. An earnings conference call will be held at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on the same day. A live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available at investors.robinhood.com. Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available on the same website.

HOOD’s Market Performance

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) has experienced a 1.22% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.54% drop in the past month, and a -11.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for HOOD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.68% for HOOD’s stock, with a 0.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HOOD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HOOD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HOOD Trading at -6.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -7.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOD rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.06. In addition, Robinhood Markets Inc saw 21.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOD starting from Tenev Vladimir, who sale 83,333 shares at the price of $9.60 back on Oct 04. After this action, Tenev Vladimir now owns 594,663 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, valued at $800,197 using the latest closing price.

Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr, the Chief Legal Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc, sale 11,674 shares at $9.60 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr is holding 581,665 shares at $112,077 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.16 for the present operating margin

+84.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robinhood Markets Inc stands at -74.38. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.17. Equity return is now at value -11.64, with -3.11 for asset returns.

Based on Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.98. Total debt to assets is 12.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.