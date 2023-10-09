Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RPTX is -0.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) is $24.14, which is $16.24 above the current market price. The public float for RPTX is 31.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.93% of that float. On October 09, 2023, RPTX’s average trading volume was 109.62K shares.

RPTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX) has plunged by -7.68 when compared to previous closing price of 8.40, but the company has seen a -35.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-03 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast to share initial data from Module 1 and 2 of its ongoing Phase 1 MYTHIC clinical trial that will be presented in a plenary session at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC conference, being held October 11-15, 2023 in Boston, MA. The data that will be presented at AACR-NCI-EOR.

RPTX’s Market Performance

Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) has seen a -35.80% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.14% decline in the past month and a -27.59% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.57% for RPTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.90% for RPTX stock, with a simple moving average of -28.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPTX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for RPTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RPTX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $16 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPTX Trading at -23.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.42%, as shares sank -26.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPTX fell by -35.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.09. In addition, Repare Therapeutics Inc saw -47.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPTX starting from Zinda Michael, who sale 6,404 shares at the price of $12.03 back on Jun 07. After this action, Zinda Michael now owns 62,987 shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc, valued at $77,040 using the latest closing price.

Zinda Michael, the EVP, Chief Scientific Officer of Repare Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,200 shares at $12.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Zinda Michael is holding 69,391 shares at $14,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.93 for the present operating margin

+96.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repare Therapeutics Inc stands at -22.03. The total capital return value is set at -6.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.07. Equity return is now at value -1.31, with -1.01 for asset returns.

Based on Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90. Total debt to assets is 1.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.