Real-Time Update: ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) has seen a -94.46% decrease in the past week, with a -89.66% drop in the past month, and a -98.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 55.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.60% for PIXY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -89.30% for PIXY’s stock, with a -99.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PIXY is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for PIXY is $1.30, which is $4.92 above the current price. The public float for PIXY is 3.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PIXY on October 09, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

PIXY) stock’s latest price update

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -16.92 compared to its previous closing price of 1.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -94.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that ShiftPixy (NASDAQ: PIXY ) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday after revealing details of an upcoming reverse split. According to a press release from the staffing solutions company, it will undergo a one-for-24 reverse stock split at the end of the week.

PIXY Trading at -92.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 55.25%, as shares sank -89.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -95.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIXY fell by -94.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.6375. In addition, ShiftPixy Inc saw -99.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PIXY starting from Weaver Kenneth Weir, who sale 51 shares at the price of $18.75 back on Dec 30. After this action, Weaver Kenneth Weir now owns 0 shares of ShiftPixy Inc, valued at $956 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PIXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-98.29 for the present operating margin

+3.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ShiftPixy Inc stands at -120.56. Equity return is now at value -144.94, with -41.66 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.