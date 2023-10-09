Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QCOM is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QCOM is $137.57, which is $27.41 above the current price. The public float for QCOM is 1.11B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QCOM on October 09, 2023 was 8.25M shares.

QCOM) stock’s latest price update

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM)’s stock price has soared by 0.98 in relation to previous closing price of 109.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-05 that Although the innovation space generally focuses on growth, these tech stocks that pay dividends prove that the sector is more diverse than advertised. Essentially, investors can get the best of both worlds, leveraging the power of digitalization combined with passive income.

QCOM’s Market Performance

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) has experienced a -0.16% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.21% rise in the past month, and a -5.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for QCOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.42% for QCOM’s stock, with a -5.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $125 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QCOM Trading at -2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +4.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.65. In addition, Qualcomm Inc. saw 0.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from ROGERS ALEXANDER H, who sale 6,001 shares at the price of $110.40 back on Oct 02. After this action, ROGERS ALEXANDER H now owns 25,229 shares of Qualcomm Inc., valued at $662,510 using the latest closing price.

THOMPSON JAMES H, the Chief Technology Officer of Qualcomm Inc., sale 27,962 shares at $113.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that THOMPSON JAMES H is holding 241,369 shares at $3,166,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.49 for the present operating margin

+57.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualcomm Inc. stands at +29.38. The total capital return value is set at 48.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.21. Equity return is now at value 47.02, with 17.98 for asset returns.

Based on Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 89.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.29. Total debt to assets is 32.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.