Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) is above average at 24.43x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) is $168.55, which is $24.33 above the current market price. The public float for PG is 2.36B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PG on October 09, 2023 was 5.48M shares.

PG) stock’s latest price update

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG)’s stock price has increased by 0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 143.80. However, the company has seen a -1.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-06 that Bad news for the blue-chip Dow stocks which have now given back all of its gains for the year amid persistent weakness. Rising bond yields, higher oil prices, and the threat of higher-for-longer interest rates have conspired to pull stocks lower, dragging Dow stocks into the red in the process.

PG’s Market Performance

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) has seen a -1.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.19% decline in the past month and a -3.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.31% for PG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.13% for PG stock, with a simple moving average of -3.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $179 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PG Trading at -5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares sank -5.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.85. In addition, Procter & Gamble Co. saw -4.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Purushothaman Balaji, who sale 1,517 shares at the price of $145.15 back on Oct 03. After this action, Purushothaman Balaji now owns 11,584 shares of Procter & Gamble Co., valued at $220,193 using the latest closing price.

Moeller Jon R, the Chairman, President and CEO of Procter & Gamble Co., sale 2,769 shares at $144.97 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Moeller Jon R is holding 247,376 shares at $401,428 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Equity return is now at value 31.39, with 12.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.