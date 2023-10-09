Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) has increased by 10.45 when compared to last closing price of 214.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-07 that The announcement that Exxon Mobil (XOM) plans to potentially acquire Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) was a highlight of this week’s trading session.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) is above average at 10.12x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) is $262.91, which is $12.32 above the current market price. The public float for PXD is 231.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PXD on October 09, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

PXD’s Market Performance

The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) has seen a 3.43% increase in the past week, with a -0.64% drop in the past month, and a 15.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for PXD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.47% for PXD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PXD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PXD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $264 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PXD Trading at 2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD rose by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $229.40. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. saw 7.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXD starting from Hernandez Jacinto J, who purchase 198 shares at the price of $247.13 back on Nov 09. After this action, Hernandez Jacinto J now owns 2,158 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co., valued at $48,932 using the latest closing price.

Hernandez Jacinto J, the Director of Pioneer Natural Resources Co., purchase 390 shares at $254.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Hernandez Jacinto J is holding 1,960 shares at $99,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.41 for the present operating margin

+43.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. stands at +32.11. The total capital return value is set at 35.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.14. Equity return is now at value 25.23, with 15.87 for asset returns.

Based on Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.37. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.