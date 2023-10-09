Pinterest Inc (PINS): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pinterest Inc (PINS) is $32.78, which is $4.47 above the current market price. The public float for PINS is 572.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PINS on October 09, 2023 was 10.18M shares.

PINS) stock’s latest price update

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.96 compared to its previous closing price of 27.01. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-10-01 that TipRanks’ analyst ranking service pinpoints Wall Street’s best-performing stocks, including Adobe & Salesforce

PINS’s Market Performance

PINS’s stock has risen by 3.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.29% and a quarterly rise of 2.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.57% for Pinterest Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.74% for PINS’s stock, with a 8.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $32.10 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PINS Trading at 4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS rose by +3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.58. In addition, Pinterest Inc saw 15.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Deputy Christine, who sale 14,896 shares at the price of $26.08 back on Sep 27. After this action, Deputy Christine now owns 316,381 shares of Pinterest Inc, valued at $388,485 using the latest closing price.

Rajaram Gokul, the Director of Pinterest Inc, sale 1,934 shares at $27.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Rajaram Gokul is holding 52,920 shares at $53,959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -9.99, with -8.45 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pinterest Inc (PINS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.