Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR (PT) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, PT stock has gone up by 13.33%, with a monthly gain of 10.19% and a quarterly surge of 17.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.33% for Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.85% for PT’s stock, with a 36.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for PT is also noteworthy at 0.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

PT currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of PT on October 09, 2023 was 113.00K shares.

PT) stock’s latest price update

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: PT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 9.17 in relation to its previous close of 1.09. However, the company has experienced a 13.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2022-03-10 that Penny stocks are on the move today with some of the top companies in the space seeing major movement alongside heavy trading of their shares. The post Top Penny Stocks Today: Why PT, TLSA, AGRI and HTCR Are Up Thursday appeared first on InvestorPlace.

PT Trading at 5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares surge +14.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PT rose by +13.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +142.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0620. In addition, Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR saw 192.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.31 for the present operating margin

+8.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR stands at -255.05. The total capital return value is set at -35.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,529.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR (PT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.