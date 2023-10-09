Phoenix Motor Inc’s (PEV) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, PEV stock has gone down by -6.43%, with a monthly gain of 75.84% and a quarterly surge of 36.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.76% for Phoenix Motor Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.86% for PEV’s stock, with a 20.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PEV is 15.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. On October 09, 2023, the average trading volume of PEV was 59.15K shares.

PEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Phoenix Motor Inc (NASDAQ: PEV) has dropped by -12.08 compared to previous close of 1.16. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-02 that Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ: PEV ) stock is on the move Monday after the electric vehicle (EV) company announced plans for an asset acquisition. A press release from Phoenix Motor notes that the company is preparing for a potential EV asset acquisition that it has submitted an Indication of Interest for.

PEV Trading at 52.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.01%, as shares surge +72.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEV fell by -6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7613. In addition, Phoenix Motor Inc saw -3.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEV starting from EdisonFuture, Inc., who sale 12,000,000 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Sep 26. After this action, EdisonFuture, Inc. now owns 5,500,000 shares of Phoenix Motor Inc, valued at $12,240,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-303.70 for the present operating margin

+18.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phoenix Motor Inc stands at -293.42. The total capital return value is set at -96.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -95.36. Equity return is now at value -39.54, with -25.30 for asset returns.

Based on Phoenix Motor Inc (PEV), the company’s capital structure generated 33.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.00. Total debt to assets is 20.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Phoenix Motor Inc (PEV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.