Pfizer Inc.’s (PFE) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has gone down by -0.12% for the week, with a -3.35% drop in the past month and a -7.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.93% for PFE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.93% for PFE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.29% for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is $43.66, which is $10.67 above the current market price. The public float for PFE is 5.64B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PFE on October 09, 2023 was 24.82M shares.

PFE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) has dropped by -1.02 compared to previous close of 33.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-08 that The Summer 2023 edition of Fortune Magazine revealed 500 biggest U.S. companies by revenue. The latest quest to sniff-out the best dividend buys focused on 68 industry leaders using YCharts 10/5/23 data. Those 68 industry leaders were segmented into 21 business sectors ranging (alphabetically) from apparel to wholesalers. 58 dividend yielding stocks highlighted those 68 industry leaders and ranged from 0.19% to 9.28% in annual yield and ranged from -55.55% to 52.81% in broker-estimated one-year price-target-upsides by YCharts 10/5/23 reckoning.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PFE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PFE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $41 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PFE Trading at -5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFE fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.38. In addition, Pfizer Inc. saw -35.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFE starting from Gottlieb Scott, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $38.58 back on May 08. After this action, Gottlieb Scott now owns 6,000 shares of Pfizer Inc., valued at $38,580 using the latest closing price.

Gottlieb Scott, the Director of Pfizer Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $38.42 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Gottlieb Scott is holding 5,000 shares at $38,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.43 for the present operating margin

+61.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pfizer Inc. stands at +31.26. The total capital return value is set at 29.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.39. Equity return is now at value 23.08, with 10.35 for asset returns.

Based on Pfizer Inc. (PFE), the company’s capital structure generated 40.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.99. Total debt to assets is 19.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.