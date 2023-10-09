Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) has seen a -1.93% decrease in the past week, with a -1.93% drop in the past month, and a 22.04% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for PAYO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.11% for PAYO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.04% for the last 200 days.

Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ: PAYO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 181.79x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for PAYO is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PAYO is $8.72, which is $2.19 above the current market price. The public float for PAYO is 254.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.09% of that float. The average trading volume for PAYO on October 09, 2023 was 2.78M shares.

PAYO) stock’s latest price update

Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ: PAYO)’s stock price has dropped by -2.40 in relation to previous closing price of 6.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that The fintech industry has been booming in the past few years, as more people have begun relying on digital platforms for banking, payments, investing, and other financial services. The global fintech market is expected to reach $556.6 billion by 2030, according to a report by Grand View Research.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYO stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for PAYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAYO in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $7 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAYO Trading at 3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYO fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.08. In addition, Payoneer Global Inc saw 11.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYO starting from Zeevi Avi, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $6.20 back on Sep 15. After this action, Zeevi Avi now owns 577,544 shares of Payoneer Global Inc, valued at $929,340 using the latest closing price.

Goldman Tsafi, the Chief Legal & Regulatory Ofcr of Payoneer Global Inc, sale 35,375 shares at $6.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Goldman Tsafi is holding 730,468 shares at $218,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.83 for the present operating margin

+79.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Payoneer Global Inc stands at -1.91. The total capital return value is set at -3.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.23. Equity return is now at value 2.89, with 0.28 for asset returns.

Based on Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.38. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.