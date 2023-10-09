Paramount Global (PARA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.29 in comparison to its previous close of 11.67, however, the company has experienced a -8.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-06 that Since their dividend cut in May 2023 and amid a mix of market pressures, Paramount shares have been on a steep decline. The company has highly valuable assets ranging from premium real estate to sought-after media IPs. Despite the potential negative impact of streaming on the company’s finances, the remaining business segments are still highly profitable and are likely to continue producing returns.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PARA is 1.77.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for PARA is 576.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.52% of that float. On October 09, 2023, PARA’s average trading volume was 11.63M shares.

PARA’s Market Performance

PARA stock saw a decrease of -8.37% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.22% and a quarterly a decrease of -27.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.13% for Paramount Global (PARA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.08% for PARA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -33.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARA stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for PARA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PARA in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $17 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PARA Trading at -16.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares sank -13.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARA fell by -8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.91. In addition, Paramount Global saw -29.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARA starting from REDSTONE SHARI, who purchase 165,000 shares at the price of $15.06 back on May 16. After this action, REDSTONE SHARI now owns 577,064 shares of Paramount Global, valued at $2,485,560 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+32.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Global stands at +2.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.77. Equity return is now at value -7.02, with -2.78 for asset returns.

Based on Paramount Global (PARA), the company’s capital structure generated 76.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.26. Total debt to assets is 30.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Paramount Global (PARA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.