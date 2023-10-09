Palo Alto Networks Inc’s (PANW) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) has gone up by 6.41% for the week, with a 1.29% rise in the past month and a 0.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.36% for PANW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.27% for PANW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.97% for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 198.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 34 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) is $277.93, which is $25.99 above the current market price. The public float for PANW is 303.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PANW on October 09, 2023 was 4.23M shares.

PANW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) has jumped by 2.13 compared to previous close of 246.69. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that These top-ranked stocks are likely to beat on the bottom line in their upcoming releases. Tap NVIDIA (NVDA), Lamb Weston (LW), Insulet (PODD), Asure Software (ASUR) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW).

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $242 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PANW Trading at 7.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +0.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW rose by +7.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $237.15. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc saw 80.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Klarich Lee, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $235.86 back on Oct 02. After this action, Klarich Lee now owns 177,213 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc, valued at $10,613,868 using the latest closing price.

ZUK NIR, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc, sale 36,000 shares at $235.81 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that ZUK NIR is holding 1,522,898 shares at $8,489,176 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.62 for the present operating margin

+72.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc stands at +6.38. Equity return is now at value 44.90, with 3.29 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.