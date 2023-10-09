Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK)’s stock price has plunge by 11.07relation to previous closing price of 15.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.37% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-06 that In a show of confidence, entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis, recently appointed to the board of directors at online home goods retailer Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK ) bought a significant number of shares of OSTK stock. Across two separate transactions, Lemonis acquired 64,800 shares, according to data from GuruFocus.

, and the 36-month beta value for OSTK is at 3.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price suggested by analysts for OSTK is $38.17, which is $20.71 above the current market price. The public float for OSTK is 44.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.69% of that float. The average trading volume for OSTK on October 09, 2023 was 2.34M shares.

OSTK’s Market Performance

The stock of Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) has seen a 10.37% increase in the past week, with a -15.20% drop in the past month, and a -40.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.32% for OSTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.96% for OSTK stock, with a simple moving average of -21.76% for the last 200 days.

OSTK Trading at -28.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares sank -16.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSTK rose by +10.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.64. In addition, Overstock.com Inc saw -9.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSTK starting from LEMONIS MARCUS, who purchase 31,800 shares at the price of $15.67 back on Oct 05. After this action, LEMONIS MARCUS now owns 64,800 shares of Overstock.com Inc, valued at $498,306 using the latest closing price.

LEMONIS MARCUS, the Director of Overstock.com Inc, purchase 33,000 shares at $14.94 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that LEMONIS MARCUS is holding 33,000 shares at $493,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.40 for the present operating margin

+22.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Overstock.com Inc stands at -1.83. The total capital return value is set at 3.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.78. Equity return is now at value -21.46, with -15.13 for asset returns.

Based on Overstock.com Inc (OSTK), the company’s capital structure generated 7.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.65. Total debt to assets is 5.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 99.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.