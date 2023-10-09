Oneok Inc. (OKE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is 12.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OKE is 1.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Oneok Inc. (OKE) is $73.13, which is $4.28 above the current market price. The public float for OKE is 445.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.98% of that float. On October 09, 2023, OKE’s average trading volume was 4.57M shares.

OKE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE) has surged by 2.85 when compared to previous closing price of 63.50, but the company has seen a 5.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-04 that TULSA, Okla., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will release third quarter 2023 earnings after the market closes on October 31, 2023.

OKE’s Market Performance

Oneok Inc. (OKE) has seen a 5.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.83% gain in the past month and a 3.11% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for OKE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.16% for OKE stock, with a simple moving average of 1.27% for the last 200 days.

OKE Trading at 0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKE rose by +5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.25. In addition, Oneok Inc. saw -0.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKE starting from NORTON PIERCE, who purchase 24,607 shares at the price of $60.96 back on Jun 29. After this action, NORTON PIERCE now owns 42,017 shares of Oneok Inc., valued at $1,500,018 using the latest closing price.

DERKSEN BRIAN L, the Director of Oneok Inc., purchase 4,900 shares at $59.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that DERKSEN BRIAN L is holding 18,700 shares at $291,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.27 for the present operating margin

+13.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oneok Inc. stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 15.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.03. Equity return is now at value 36.51, with 10.02 for asset returns.

Based on Oneok Inc. (OKE), the company’s capital structure generated 211.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.88. Total debt to assets is 56.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 196.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oneok Inc. (OKE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.