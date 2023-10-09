OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO) has decreased by -9.60 when compared to last closing price of 2.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 22.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-05 that OKYO Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:OKYO), the clinical-stage drug developer, has reported encouraging safety data for its ongoing phase II clinical trial of OK-101, a drug candidate aimed at treating dry eye disease (DED). The trial, which involves 240 patients, is designed to assess the safety, efficacy, and tolerability of OK-101.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for OKYO is 16.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OKYO on October 09, 2023 was 312.77K shares.

OKYO’s Market Performance

The stock of OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) has seen a 22.16% increase in the past week, with a 16.49% rise in the past month, and a 109.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.36% for OKYO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.66% for OKYO’s stock, with a 27.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OKYO Trading at 19.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.30%, as shares surge +17.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKYO rose by +22.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.02. In addition, OKYO Pharma Limited saw 18.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKYO starting from BRANCACCIO JOHN P, who purchase 16,670 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Sep 15. After this action, BRANCACCIO JOHN P now owns 16,670 shares of OKYO Pharma Limited, valued at $25,005 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKYO

Equity return is now at value -363.91, with -226.97 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.